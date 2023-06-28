MADISON, Ala. (WHNT) – Multiple units of Madison Fire and Rescue responded to a house fire early Wednesday morning.

Units arrived at a home on Cliffs Cove Boulevard around 4:50 a.m. and were able to “have water on the fire” at 4:54 a.m.

According to MFR spokesperson Dan Pickens, no one was at home at the time of the fire.

Two cars were completely burned, and most of the damage was sustained inside the garage. Some smoke damage was found inside the home.

The cause of the fire is unknown, however, they are continuing to investigate.