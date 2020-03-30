Madison farmers market begins home delivery service

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

MADISON, Ala. -- S & J Produce Farms has decided to start a home delivery service to help its customers get fresh produce while remaining safely inside their homes.

All non-essential businesses have been ordered to close in the state, but essential businesses like grocery stores and other food providers are having to find ways to make their customers feel safe.

Already, the farmer's market is open-air without the constriction of doors and walls. Now, workers are taking the extra step to help their customers continue social distancing.

The new services they are offering include the following:

Drive-thru orders - The customer drives up to the market, places their order with a worker, and the worker will gather the items and place them in the car. Call in orders - The customer can call ahead, order, and pay for the produce over the phone. When the customer arrives, their order is ready to be placed inside the car. Home delivery - The customer places their order by 6:00 p.m. Tuesday night, and Wednesday morning a worker will deliver the produce to their home. There is a $20 minimum on all home delivery orders, and the delivery destination must be within a ten-mile radius of the market.

John Clift, the owner of S & J Produce Farms says they want their customers to feel safe.

"We want them to feel comfortable, we want them to get top A-1 quality produce that they're going to enjoy," said Clift. "You know, we have a good, friendly establishment here, and we try to treat the customers as we would want to be treated ourselves."

To place a call-in order to S & J Produce Farms, call 256-890-5999. The farmer's market address is 8140 Highway 72 W, Madison, Alabama. Their hours are Monday through Saturday from 8:30 a.m. until 6:00 p.m. and Sunday from 9:00 a.m. until 4:00 p.m.