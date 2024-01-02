MADISON, Ala. (WHNT) — Madison Fire & Rescue says a house off of Browns Ferry Road is a total loss after a fire on New Year’s Eve.

Madison Fire & Rescue Chief David Bailey told News 19 that the call came in at 7:09 p.m. on Sunday evening, and that the fire was under control by 7:42 p.m. However, crews remained on scene for several hours monitoring and investigating.

As of Tuesday, Bailey said the official cause of the fire is still under investigation. He added that they do not believe the cause was suspicious, and they believe it originated on the back side of the house.

Thankfully, all eight people who reside in the home made it out safely, however, they only had the clothing on their backs.

Kelsey Stowe, one of the residents and a mother to three children, said the ordeal has been a terrible way to start the New Year.

The Red Cross is assisting them with a place to stay for now, but they don’t have any extra clothes for the children or four adults. Stowe says her kids are in need of heavy jackets and warm winter clothes.

“Having four little babies in the middle of winter, a big jacket is really what we’d like for them” Stowe said.

Stowe said a family member has put together a GoFundMe to help the family purchase clothing, diapers and necessities.