MADISON, Ala. (WHNT) – On Tuesday, people in Madison may have water issues for a while.

Madison Utilities crews are working to repair a water main break.

Residents and businesses in the area east of Wall Triana, north of Old Madison Pike, west of Slaughter Road, and south of Hwy 72 may experience low-pressure or water outage.

MU officials expect the main to be repaired and for service to return to normal by 5 p.m. January 17.