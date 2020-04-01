Madison dance studio continues classes virtually

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

MADISON, Ala. -- The Dance Company, Inc. had to close their doors due to the COVID-19 pandemic, but they aren't letting it stop their dancing feet.

Co-owner of The Dance Company, Julie George said the dance studio follows Madison City Schools when they close due to inclement weather, and they followed them again when they closed due to the pandemic.

The teachers at the studio might have had to close their doors, but now, they're teaching classes over the internet on applications like YouTube and Zoom.

Haylee Blackmon is one the dance teachers going virtual. She says when she comes into work each day, she goes through her notes, and records her class. She does a full class, including warm-ups, stretches, across-the-floor exercises, and reviewing their dance routines.

Blackmon teaches 18 classes a week, including competition classes. "I teach hop hop, jazz, musical theater, and I also have a couple of 3-4-year-old combo classes," said Blackmon.

George says she believes the students are enjoying the normalcy that comes from having their dance teacher take class with them.

"Right now, we're trying to provide entertainment for our dancers while they're at home but most importantly, we're trying to keep our staff working," said co-owner of The Dance Company, Beth Cannon.

Blackmon says her other job has completely shut down because of the pandemic. "If it wasn't for The Dance Company, I wouldn't have a source of income right now," she said.

To the teachers at The Dance Company, Inc., it's more than a paycheck. It's a way to stay connected with their students in some way.

"I love them and I miss them more than I could ever put into words," said Blackmon. "They are my heart and soul."

These dancers are keeping their heads up and their bodies moving!

"It's not the most ideal situation but sometimes life is weird and we have to be weird right along with it," said Blackmon.

The Dance Company Inc. has a recital at the end of each year. Because of the pandemic, the 2020 recital was moved from mid-March to the end of June, so the students will still have a chance to show off the dance they've worked all year perfecting.