MADISON COUNTY, Ala. (WHNT) — The Madison County Water Department (MCWD) is warning residents of a water outage on Monday to make improvements to the water system.

MCWD said, weather permitting, it will be making system improvements in the southeast area of the county beginning at 8 a.m. Monday. The water department said improvements will require a temporary water outage for customers on Dug Hill Road from Anchorage Lane to Raintree Road and including Arrowhead Drive

MCWD said that work is scheduled to be completed by 3 p.m. Monday afternoon.

Anyone with any questions about the work is asked to contact the Madison County Water Department at (256) 746-2888