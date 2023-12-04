MADISON, Ala. (WHNT) – A Madison County Sheriff’s Office (MCSO) vehicle was involved in a wreck Monday afternoon.

According to HEMSI spokesperson, Don Webster, a sheriff’s cruiser was in a wreck at the intersection of Madison Boulevard and Zierdt Road just before 1 p.m.

The on-duty deputy who was involved was uninjured. The driver of the second vehicle was transported to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries, MSCO confirmed.

Madison Police Department, Madison Fire and Rescue and HEMSI all responded.

Traffic traveling westbound on Highway 20 from 565 is being routed north on Slaughter Road. Authorities ask that drivers avoid the area for about two hours.

News 19 is working to bring you the latest updates as they are provided to us.