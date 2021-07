MADISON, Ala. – The Madison County Sheriff’s Office is searching for somebody who shoplifted from an area Dollar General.

The Sheriff’s Office said the man in the above pictures stole from the Dollar General in the 1700-block of Capshaw Road in Madison.

Anyone who recognizes him should contact Madison County Sheriff’s Investigator Childers at (256) 533-8856 or bchilders@madisoncountyal.gov.