HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WHNT) — The Madison County Sheriff’s Office (MCSO) is asking for the public’s help in locating a man they say has a cloned debit card.

Officials say the person used the cloned card at Publix, Part City, and a gas station. He also bought several hundred dollars worth of gift cards, according to MCSO.





(Madison County Sheriff’s Office)

Deputies told News 19 the victim still has her original debit card, so it is believed this person bought the card “off the dark web or cloned at an unknown location.”

If you have information related to the person pictured above, contact Investigator Stamm at dstamm@madisoncountyal.gov or 256-533-8820.