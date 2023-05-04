MADISON COUNTY, Ala. (WHNT) — The Madison County Sheriff’s Office (MCSO) is asking for the public’s help in finding a missing teenager.

MCSO said it is currently searching for 16-year-old Aliyah Danielle Scott. Scott is described as measuring 5’6″ tall and weighing around 115 pounds. She has red dreadlocks, brown eyes and a nose piercing.

The sheriff’s office said she is possibly wearing blue jeans and black and white Nike shoes.

MCSO said Scott was last seen in the early morning hours of May 1 at her residence in the Harvest community. The sheriff’s office said Scott is a native of the Fayetteville, North Carolina area and may be headed to or may already be in that area. Law enforcement authorities in that area have already received information for Scott.

MCSO asked that anyone with any information on Scott contact Detective Kyle Mullins at kmullins@madisoncountyal.gov or by calling (256) 533-8847.