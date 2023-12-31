MADISON COUNTY, Ala. (WHNT) – The Madison County Sheriff’s Office says it has found Donald Lamar Dean, 73, who was reported missing on Saturday, December 30.

The sheriff’s office originally said Dean was spotted around 11:30 a.m. leaving his residence driving a 2011 gray Chevrolet Silverado. He returned home safely Sunday according to authorities.

MCSO tells News 19 Dean stands at about 6’0, weighs 249 pounds with blue eyes and partially gray hair. He was last seen wearing a red long-sleeved T-shirt, athletic-style pants and a black special forces hat.

The Sheriff’s office says Dean may be living with a condition that may impair his judgment.

If you have any information on Dean’s whereabouts, please contact the Madison County Sheriff’s Office at 256-532-3417.

The Madison County Sheriff’s Office needs your help finding a missing man. (Photo: Madison County Sheriff’s Office)