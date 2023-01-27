UPDATE: The two people have been identified, according to the Sheriff’s Office.

MADISON COUNTY, Ala. (WHNT) – Madison County Sheriff’s Office (MCSO) investigators were asking for the public’s help in identifying two people they believe may have caused damage to a Hazel Green laundromat.

The two people are wanted for questioning in connection to an incident where property was damaged at the Surf n’ Suds laundromat on U.S. Highway 231 in Hazel Green, according to MCSO.

Photo: Madison County Sheriff’s Office Photo: Madison County Sheriff’s Office

Anyone with information on the identity of these two people of interest is asked to contact Investigator David Stamm at dstamm@madisoncountyal.gov or (256)533-8839.