MADISON COUNTY, Ala. (WHNT) — The Madison County Sheriff’s Office (MCSO) is asking for the public’s help in locating a missing teen.

MCSO is asking for help in locating Nadlie Faith Griffin, 17. she is described as being five foot tall and weighing around 135 lbs.

The sheriff’s office said Griffin left her residence in Jan. 20, 2023, and does not have a cell phone that family members are aware of.

(Courtesy Madison County Sheriff’s Office)

MCSO asked that anyone with any information on her current whereabouts please contact Investigator Mike Parton at (256) 533-8832 or by emailing mparton@madisoncountyal.gov