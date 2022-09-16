MADISON COUNTY, Ala. (WHNT) — The Madison County School System serves over 19,000 students. It currently has around 239 bus routes, traveling 10,000 miles a day. It’s why the school system is doing everything it can to fill its vacant bus driver positions.

The school system needs around 12-15 bus drivers. Due to a shortage in drivers, the school system has had to combine bus routes.

MCSS Transportation Director, Tim Randolph, says while there is a need… it’s not a crisis.

If interested, you must obtain a Commercial Driver License (CDL) issued by the Alabama Department of Public Safety and certification to drive a state school bus through the Alabama Department of Education.

Randolph says the district will help you with this.

“My story is really awesome how I got to become a bus driver,” he explained. “I became a bus driver mainly because of the insurance and over a 12-year period, I’ve wound up being a director after six. I’ve been in three systems now as a director and it’s been a fulfilling opportunity that I never saw coming. I would suggest to anyone, to try it! You never know what doors it’ll open.”

If you’re interested in becoming a bus driver with the school system, contact the Madison County School System.