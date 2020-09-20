Madison City Schools returning to all-school food distribution for virtual students

EDITOR’S NOTE: A previous version of this story had an incorrect school district in the headline. This has been corrected.

MADISON, Ala. – Madison City Schools said it plans to return to the food distribution model used during fully virtual learning.

The decision was made due to an overwhelming amount of families utilizing the pickup site at Liberty Middle School last week.

Each school will function as a pickup site once again, with parents assigned to a specific school to receive their student’s meals.

MCS parents who have virtual students should fill out this form, and the school system will provide additional instructions, including when to pick up meals.

Anyone with additional questions should email the Madison City Schools Child Nutrition Program at cnp@madisoncity.k12.al.us.