MADISON COUNTY, Ala. (WHNT) — A Madison County man charged with murder in the shooting death of a tow truck crew member was in court Wednesday for a preliminary hearing.

Investigators say 47-year-old Warren Siao shot and killed Jayson Click with an assault-style rifle during a car repossession on December 13.

Siao’s preliminary hearing took place before Madison County District Judge Don Rizzardi.

Before the hearing began Judge Rizzardi explained that he was going to be listening to testimony from an investigator to determine whether there was probable cause to believe that a crime was committed December 13.

In the end, he said there was enough evidence to show a crime occurred and bound the case over to the Madison County Grand Jury.

Siao was accompanied by his attorney Eric Wood in court. This is the first time the police investigator’s account of what took place was provided to the public.

A Madison County investigator was the sole witness called to the stand. He testified that when he arrived on the scene that evening, he saw Click lying dead in the driveway of Siao’s home.

The investigator also found the tow truck down the road with a white Audi attached. The car had bullet holes in it.

The investigator testified that Siao had been detained by the time he arrived, and investigators obtained a warrant to search his house.

Inside they found an assault-style rifle, a handgun and a silencer for the rifle, the investigator testified. More guns were found in a safe room in the house.

Siao, his wife, and the driver of the tow truck driver were taken to Huntsville Police Department’s Criminal Investigations Division for questioning.

During that time, the investigator testified several things were revealed.

Siao’s wife told investigators they were behind on the car payments.

The investigator says the tow truck driver told him that he and his partner, Click, spotted the car in an open garage at Siao’s house. After no one answered the door, they backed their truck up to the car and pulled it out of the garage to be towed away.

The night of questioning, Siao admitted to the investigator that he fired 5-6 shots with a rifle, but he says he thought the men with his car were robbers.

Once they reached the end of the driveway, the investigator says that’s when the shooting began, Click was hit and the tow driver pulled away to get to safety.

Siao’s attorney cross-examined the investigator on the stand. Wood established that there were no words exchanged between Click and his client before the shooting.

The investigator also testified they only saw doorbell cam footage and driveway camera footage, nothing from inside the house. Those cameras weren’t active at the time of the incident.

The investigator testified that authorities determined Siao intended to kill a member of the tow truck crew so he was charged with murder.

Siao remains out of jail on bond.