HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WHNT) — Every year, the Huntsville/Madison County community plans a number of events for our Armed Forces Celebration, this year is no different.

Starting Monday, June 27, the North Alabama community is encouraged by the leaders from Huntsville, Madison, Madison County and Redstone Arsenal to honor the service and sacrifice of men and women, past and present in the military.

The leadership, along with Redstone Arsenal leaders will be signing a proclamation at 8 a.m. at Huntsville/Madison County Veterans Memorial. Following the signing, families can enjoy a night of music and fireworks downtown.

The following day, community members can also enjoy watching North Alabama community leaders host Redstone Arsenal leaders in a community softball game at Toyota Field. Parking and admission are FREE – gates open at 5:30 p.m. Expected to play for the North Alabama Rockets (Community Leaders team): Huntsville Mayor Tommy Battle, Madison Mayor Paul Finley, and Madison County Commission Chairman Dale Strong.

Active and retired military personnel and their immediate families are invited to enjoy complimentary admission every day from June 27 through July 4. Please be prepared to show your military ID at the door. This complimentary admission is brought to you by Lockheed Martin. Huntsville Museum of Art: Discounted admission for active military members between June 27 – July 1.



Discounted admission for active military members between June 27 – July 1. EarlyWorks Family of Museums: Free admission for active/retired military and their immediate family

members between June 27 – July 1 with proof of ID.



Free admission for active/retired military and their immediate family members between June 27 – July 1 with proof of ID. Heart of the Valley YMCA: Free admission for active/retired military and their immediate family

members between June 27 – July 1 with proof of ID.

For more information about all the events going on visit the Huntsville/Madison County Chamber website.