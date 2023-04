MADISON COUNTY, Ala. (WHNT) – A fatal multiple-vehicle crash stopped westbound traffic on I-565 Thursday night.

Madison County Coroner Tyler Berryhill confirmed he was called to the scene of the crash.

The crash happened on I-565 near Toyota Field. Authorities have diverted traffic to Old Highway 20 until further notice.

News 19 is working to gather more information on this developing situation.