Madison County Chamber of Commerce issues family dance challenge

MADISON, Ala. – The Madison County Chamber of Commerce invites you and your family to take part in their #QuarantineChallenge tonight at 6:30 p.m.

To participate, pick up dinner from a participating restaurant for you and your family to enjoy. After dinner, create a dance video and share it on your Facebook page. Make sure to tag the Madison Chamber of Commerce, the restaurant you picked and use the hashtag #QuarantineChallenge.

Participating restaurants include:

Bark and Barrel BBQ

Champy’s

Chick-Fil-A

Earth & Stone

Wood Fired Pizza

Las Trojas Cantina

LawLers Barbecue

Neon Lily

Old Black Bear

Ricks’s Barbecue

Shrimp Basket

Ted’s Bar-B-Q

Which Wich

Tellini’s

Videos must be uploaded by Saturday, April 11 at 6:30 p.m. Five videos will be selected and the community will pick the winner.

The winner will be announced Monday, April 13 at 2 p.m. on Facebook. They will receive a $50 LawLers Barbecue gift card.

The chamber reminds the public that they are collecting gift cards for healthcare professionals and encourages everyone to purchase one while picking up dinner.

More information can be found on the Madison County Chamber of Commerce website.