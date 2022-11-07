MADISON COUNTY, Ala. (WHNT) – On the final night to push the campaign promise to Madison County voters, Democrat Shatika Armstrong declared herself ready for the challenge that a Madison County Board of Education (BOE) member presents.

Armstrong mentioned the recent ruling by the Department of Justice after a yearlong investigation that found irregular discriminatory practices by the BOE that she says that a board member of color can assure will never be faced again.

“It’s not necessarily a bad thing although some people see it as a negative. It’s definitely not a negative,” Armstrong told News 19. “It’s going to ensure that we as a Madison County school district are ensuring equitable resources for every single student within the district.”

As an educator and PTA board member in the Madison County school system, and at the council level in Huntsville City Schools (HCS), Armstrong directly communicates with educators daily.

“I have a master’s in education administration, and I’ve served on the PTA level and the PTO level at all of the schools my own children attend,” said Armstrong.

Armstrong faces a stiff challenge from Republican Heath Jones.

Jones is not involved in Madison County education but serves as a strong community leader and first responder. Jones declared himself a candidate in January 2022 and says he’s ready to lead in District 4.

“Everybody seems like they want to come to Madison County because they know that we have a good thing going,” Jones explained. “Our education is top notch, and we want to continue to increase and improve our education for our children because, at the end of the day, everything that we do is so that every child in the system can succeed.”

Both candidates are vying for the seat being vacated by longtime Board Member Dave Weiss.

“It is important for us to get out and elect the next Madison County District 4 representative [as] Shatika Armstrong,” Weiss said.

“We just ask that everybody prays for our candidates,” said Armstrong. “We pray that everybody is safe on Election Day, and we look forward to taking victory tomorrow night.”

Both candidates are aware that the Madison County Board of Education has been the flash point for several topics including school buses and classroom overcrowding.