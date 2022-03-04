MADISON COUNTY, Ala. (WHNT) — Multiple candidates have announced bids for Madison County Superintendent; however, one person that won’t be on the ballot is incumbent Superintendent Allen Perkins.

This week, Perkins announced he would not seek a full term to the job. He was originally appointed in 2019 to finish the remainder of Matt Massey’s term, which ends this year.

“I have decided not to seek office in the upcoming Superintendent of Education election in Madison County,” Perkins stated. “Many prayers and personal reflections have gone into choosing not to announce my candidacy. I feel this is God’s will for my life and what is best for my family and me.”

Prior to serving as superintendent, Perkins worked for the district as Director of Equity and Innovation. He has worked with Madison County Schools since 2002 as a teacher, assistant principal, middle school principal, and supervisor of instruction.

“Madison County Schools is a great school district with great people, and I have enjoyed my tenure serving alongside each of them for the past two years as their superintendent,” Perkins said. “Please know that I will continue to serve in my current role to the best of my abilities until my last day as Superintendent.”

“Madison County Schools is great because of what our family of educators do for our students,” Perkins concluded. “I am confident that it will continue to be a place other districts aspire to become.”

According to Madison County Probate records, two candidates, Chris Shaw and Cameron Whitlow, have filed to run for the Republican nomination for Madison County Superintendent. The primary election will be held on May 24.