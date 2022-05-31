MADISON, Ala. (WHNT) — Within hours of the elementary school mass shooting in Uvalde, Texas, Madison City Schools Superintendent Dr. Ed Nichols says he picked up the phone to call Chief Johnny Gandy of Madison Police Department in an effort to be proactive in ensuring safety within his district.

“[But] Chief reached out to me about the time I reached out to the chief,” Nichols said. “They were already discussing that even though we don’t have an SRO [school resource officer] everywhere, we could bring their units closer into the school.”

“It weighs on you when you’re the superintendent,” Nichols continued. “You’re responsible for everyone. And when you see events like this, it’s hard to sleep.”

More than one week after MPD helped with extra security at schools for a day despite no threat, regular classes are out for summer break.

But Nichols emphasizes that safety staff will stay busy during this time.

“Dr. West, who leads our safety for the district, probably next week will start gathering our chief, our SROs, some of our administrators, teachers. We’ll start asking for some information from them because we want to re-look at all our procedures and what we can do,” Nichols said. “And we gather more information from our resource officer training this summer. I’m sure there will be a lot of updates there.”

Nichols admits not many other Alabama school districts have announced similar immediate measures, but “there is a sense of we want to reassure our parents that A: ‘We’re not blind to what’s happening’, and B: ‘What can we do in the short term until we can take a look at this picture in the long-term?'”

Superintendent Nichols added he hopes to bring in more school resource officers to be present at every school building every school day come this fall.