Madison City Schools to hold public hearings on rezoning plan Monday

MADISON, Ala. – Madison City Schools released a plan for rezoning the elementary schools ahead of Midtown Elementary School’s opening this fall. Now, school system leaders are holding two public hearings about the plan.

Both meetings will be held Monday, March 22 in the high school auditoriums. The meeting at James Clemens High School (11306 County Line Rd., Madison, AL 35756) is planned for 4:00 – 5:30 p.m. Then system leaders will head over to Bob Jones High School (650 Hughes Road, Madison, AL 35758) for a meeting that begins at 6:30 p.m.

This will be the last opportunity for parents to voice their thoughts on the rezoning plan. The online feedback form the school system offered to parents closed on Friday, March 19.