Madison City Schools to feed students all summer through community effort

MADISON, Ala. – The Madison City School system is partnering with community members to help keep all of their students fed throughout the summer.

Every Tuesday, the school system will be distributing bags of food between 11:00 a.m. and 1:00 p.m. at Discovery Middle School on Hughes Road.

School officials say this truly is a community effort.

“This is the first summer that we’ve been able to launch a program like this. I think that the timing is perfect. We’ve done some pilots in the past with just individual elementary schools but this is really the first summer as a system that we have been able to support all of the children in our system who are in need of food assistance and I can’t think of a more appropriate time than what we have going on right now,” said Lee Shaw, the Madison City Schools Development Office Coordinator.

All of the food is donated and organized by local churches, volunteers and corporations.