MADISON, Ala. (WHNT) — Madison City Schools (MCS) is taking steps to protect students as they get on and off the bus.

On Friday, the school system told News 19 it installed cameras beside the flashing ‘stop’ signs on school buses. This is to record any drivers who drive past school buses loading or unloading students.

The cameras will be used to record any drivers who go past school buses loading or unloading students. The cameras will be able to catch the license plate of any vehicle that drives by, which can be used as evidence in traffic court.

Travis Schrimsher, the MCS Transportation Administrator, said that though these cameras will help with ticketing and prosecuting those traffic violations, the reason the cameras are being installed comes back to the children’s safety.

“So now we have the cameras that are, you know, highly digitized. They give us a crystal clear view that take actually snapshot pictures, as well as live video, that we can then give to the municipality so they have a higher success rate of prosecuting people for these tickets. And really, we’re not in the business of wanting to ticket people or take away their livelihood. We want to change a behavior that makes our children safer,” Schrimsher said.

MCS officials say they hope anyone caught using these cameras will be deterred from committing the same offense in the future.