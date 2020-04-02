Madison City Schools sets interview times for potential superintendents

MADISON, Ala. – Madison City Schools is moving forward with their search for superintendent. The school board has narrowed the field of candidates to four and they plan to interview those four people next week.

They want everyone to be able to view the interviews, but the social distancing health order makes it impossible for that to happen in person. For that reason, the interviews will be live streamed.

The Candidates

Natasha Baker

Natasha Baker

Baker’s resume says she has 20 years of experience in education. She is currently the deputy superintendent for Hazelwood Schools; a position she’s been in since 2017.

Brian Clayton

Brian Clayton

Clayton is the current principal at James Clemens High School in Madison. He’s been in that position since 2012. His resume says he was named Alabama’s Principal of the Year in 2018.

Sylvia Lambert

Sylvia Lambert

Lambers is the current principal at Bob Jones High School in Madison. Her resume includes a list of accomplishments during her time at the high school, including having Bob Jones recognized by Niche and U.S. News as one of the top high schools in Alabama.

Ed Nichols

Ed Nichols

You may recognize Nichols from his time with Decatur City Schools. He served as superintendent there from 2012-2016 and assistant superintendent before that. You can see his full resume here.

Interview Schedule

The interviews will take place Tuesday, April 7 and Wednesday, April 8.

Tuesday:

4:00 p.m. – Natasha Baker

6:00 p.m. – Brian Clayton

Wednesday:

4:00 p.m. – Sylvia Lambert

6:00 p.m. – Ed Nichols

The public announcement by the school board asks anyone not required to be at the interviews to watch remotely though the live stream. It also says anyone sick should not attent.