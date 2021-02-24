Madison City Schools returning to full in-person learning schedule

MADISON, Ala. – Madison City Schools traditional learning students will be making the return to on-campus learning five days a week.
Madison City Schools Superintendent Ed Nichols says the coronavirus positivity rate has declined in the number of staff and students who are quarantined.
The transition will take place starting Monday, March 1.
“I know this is a change, but I feel that with the recent weather-related absences from school that it is the right time to reopen fully for all of our school-based students. Please know that we will continue to monitor the rate of infection in our community in the days ahead,” said Superintendent Nichols in a statement.