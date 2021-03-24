Madison City Schools releases rezoning plan for middle schools

MADISON, Ala. – A new middle school is set to open in Madison City in August of 2022. Now, the school system has released a rezoning plan for when the school opens.

Journey Middle School is being built beside the central office on Celtic Drive. School system leaders say the new school will provide much needed room in their other two middle schools. The new school will allow for each of the three schools to house roughly 900 students.

The school system has provided this feedback form to parents to use in order to share their thoughts. If you can’t figure out where your home is zoned in the plan, you can email zoning@maidoncity.k12.al.us.

Find the detailed rezoning map here.