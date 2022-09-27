MADISON, Ala. (WHNT) — Madison City Schools is the best school district in the State of Alabama, according to a new ranking released by NICHE.

MCS Superintendent Dr. Ed Nichols gave much of the credit to the administrators, support staff, and teachers.

“They are where the learning happens every day,” Nichols said. “It is also a reflection of the great parents and kids we have in the district and an administrative team and board that continuously looks for ways to improve.”

Nichols noted that in addition to the top ranking, all seven MCS elementary schools, along with Discovery Middle, Liberty, James Clemens, and Bob Jones ranked in the top 10 in their respective categories.

According to MCS, the ranking is based on an evaluation of state test scores, college readiness, graduation rates, SAT and ACT scores, teacher quality, public school and district ratings, and opinions from both parents and students.

MCS was not the lone North Alabama school system to make the ranking.

According to the NICHE report, Florence City Schools ranked at No. 7 in the state, Muscle Shoals at No. 9, Hartselle at No. 10, Arab at No. 18, and Athens at No. 20.

