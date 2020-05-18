Madison City Schools proposes drafts for two 2020/2021 school calendars

MADISON, Ala. – Students in Madison are a little closer to knowing what the 2020/2021 school calendar will look like.

Interim Superintendent Eric Terrell presented two drafts at the school board meeting Monday night.

The first draft would be for a 175 day school year.

School start date would be Wednesday, August 19

Fall and spring breaks remain the same as the original pre-approved calendar, October 5-9 and March 15-19

Students will get 3 days for Thanksgiving

Christmas break would be December 21 – Jan 1 with students returning to class on Jan 4

May 27 would be the final day of classes

The second draft would be for a 180 day school year.

School start date would be Monday, August 17

Fall and spring breaks remain the same as the original pre-approved calendar, October 5-9 and March 15-19

Students would only get 2 days for Thanksgiving, just Thursday and Friday

Christmas break would not begin until December 23, students would return to class on Jan 4

May 27 would be the final day of classes

Terrell did not give a date for when the calendars would be approved by, but he did say the decision would be made within the next few weeks.