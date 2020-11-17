Madison City Schools parents must choose either in-person or virtual classes for spring semester

MADISON, Ala. – As COVID-19 cases continue to rise, some schools throughout the Tennessee Valley have transitioned back and forth from virtual to in-person learning throughout the semester.

As parents prepare for the spring semester in one north Alabama district, they have to make a choice for their kids – do they attend fully in-person or fully virtual?

Madison City Schools announced Monday hybrid classes won’t be offered in the spring.

The district says their goal is to get virtual students enrolled with a Madison City Schools teacher, but some classes will be taught by other teachers through the Access or Edgenuity learning platforms.

Once your child is enrolled in virtual, they cannot change to in-person later in the semester.

Parents in Madison City Schools have until November 30 to choose an option for their student.