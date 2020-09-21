Madison City Schools offering flu vaccines to students

MADISON, Ala. – Once again, Madison City Schools will be offering the flu vaccine to students across the district’s schools.

The vaccine is provided and given by Vaccinating Alabama Kids in Schools, a north Alabama company.

However, due to the COVID-19 pandemic and the staggered school start, the dates of the flu clinics are staggered as well.

Each school will email the required consent form to parents around one week before the clinic date. MCS says to be on the lookout for the email.

If interested in getting the flu vaccine, parents will need to print the form from the email, fill it out, and sent it with their child to give to their teacher.

If parents don’t get the email, they will also be able to download the form from the MCS website under Health Services, along with a master schedule of all flu clinics for the schools.

MCS also reminds parents:

The vaccine is completely optional – the consent form is required; no form, no vaccine

There are no out of pocket costs with the vaccine, but insurance will be billed

If a child has no insurance, parents can indicate this on the consent form and they will receive the vaccine for free

Insurance information must be complete for students to receive the vaccine

Only flu shots will be given, no flu mist