MADISON, Ala. (WHNT) — New after-school programs at Madison City Schools (MCS) will provide a little extra support to students who need it.

When MCS students come back from fall break, they will have the chance to sign up for two different after-school tutoring programs provided by the school system. Those programs include opportunities for both elementary and secondary school students.

According to Superintendent Dr. Ed Nichols, the schedule is as follows:

Elementary After-School Sustained Tutoring Program

Monday, Wednesday: Reading

Reading Tuesday, Thursday: Math

Secondary After-School Tutoring Program

Monday, Wednesday: Math

Math Tuesday, Thursday: Language arts and chemistry (high school students)

Nichols stated the programs begin on October 17 with participating students getting “teacher-developed lessons” focused on skills that help them work toward the expectations of their grade level. Transportation will be provided with the programs.

According to Madison City Schools, the program were made possible by ESSER funds that support learning loss over the two years of the COVID-19 pandemic.

Nichols said qualifying students should be receiving materials related to the tutoring opportunities soon.