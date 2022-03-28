MADISON, Ala. (WHNT) — Madison City Schools is holding a mental health summit to raise awareness about mental health and provide resources for the community.

School district leaders say they have seen an increased need for events like Mental Health Matters.

“We’ve seen a rise in mental health needs in our district and across the nation in the last couple of years,” says Madison City Schools Mental Health Coordinator Stephanie Allen.

“Coming off of COVID, I think one of the positive things we have been able to do is look at what services we are offering as far as mental health goes,” Allen continued.

Mental Health Matters Part 2: Diving Deeper is planned for Wednesday, March 30. It is the third such summit hosted by the school district since 2020 and will include resource tables from mental health providers and breakout sessions for attendees to choose from.

“This event is formatted to host breakout sessions, you can choose what sessions you attend and what you learn more about,” says Allen.

The sessions are being led by community mental health professionals and is free for all Madison City School families.

The breakout session options include:

Dealing with Anxiety – presented by The Enrichment Center.

Depression in Youth – presented by Dr. Aparna Vuppala, Child and Adolescent Psychiatrist and Medical Director of SPEAK.

Supporting Children & Teens Through Loss – presented by Angel Utt, LMSW, Caring House and Kim O’Leary, CCLS, Caring House.

Family Communication Skills – presented by Audrey Rankin, ALC.

Trauma & the Teen Brain – presented by Jessica Murphy, National Children’s Advocacy Center.

Building Self-Confidence and Self-Image in Your Student – presented by The Enrichment Center.

The Mental Health Matters Summit is being held at Bob Jones High School from 5:30 p.m. to 7:30 p.m. on Wednesday, March 30. For more information and to RSVP, click here.