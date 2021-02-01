Madison City Schools, Daystar Church teaming up for food giveaway

Volunteers load a pallet during a drive-up produce giveaway organized by a Des Moines food pantry, Friday, Aug. 28, 2020, in Des Moines, Iowa. Across the country, people have picked up roughly 75 million food boxes this summer through the Farmers to Families Food Box Program overseen by the U.S. Department of Agriculture. The effort began in the spring when efforts to slow the spread of the coronavirus caused food demand at restaurants and schools to plunge, leaving farmers with little choice but to dispose of produce, meat and dairy products even as millions of people desperately turned to help from overwhelmed food banks. (AP Photo/Charlie Neibergall)

MADISON, Ala. – The Farmers to Families food program will once again assist needy families in Madison.

Daystar Church will be distributing food to families at Madison City Stadium (211 Celtic Drive) starting Monday, February 1 at 9:30 a.m. until supplies are gone.

The $4 billion program, authorized by the CARES Act, allows the federal government to purchase food from American farmers and giving it to families so it doesn’t go to waste.

Each box contianes healthy perishable food, such as pre-cooked chicken or pork, dairy products, and assorted fruit and vegetbales.

Boxes are available to all families on a first-come, first-served basis and no identification or proof of need is reqiured.

Madison City Schools said distribution will be at the stadium every Monday at 9:30 a.m. until the Alabama distributor runs out of inventory. Daystar Church estimates that will occur in three or four weeks.