Madison City Schools, Daystar Church teaming up for food giveaway

MADISON, Ala. – The Farmers to Families food program will once again assist needy families in Madison.
Daystar Church will be distributing food to families at Madison City Stadium (211 Celtic Drive) starting Monday, February 1 at 9:30 a.m. until supplies are gone.
The $4 billion program, authorized by the CARES Act, allows the federal government to purchase food from American farmers and giving it to families so it doesn’t go to waste.
Each box contianes healthy perishable food, such as pre-cooked chicken or pork, dairy products, and assorted fruit and vegetbales.
Boxes are available to all families on a first-come, first-served basis and no identification or proof of need is reqiured.
Madison City Schools said distribution will be at the stadium every Monday at 9:30 a.m. until the Alabama distributor runs out of inventory. Daystar Church estimates that will occur in three or four weeks.