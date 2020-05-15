Madison City Schools announces graduation dates

MADISON, Ala. – Madison City Schools announced they will be holding graduation May 26 and May 27 at Madison City Schools Stadium.

There will be two graduation ceremonies for each school to allow for proper social distancing.

Attendees are required to follow guidelines:

Individuals with compromised immune systems should not attend graduation ceremonies.

Please do not attend graduation ceremonies if you have a fever or other symptoms of COVID-19.

All attendees are encouraged to wear a mask.

If you are concerned about attending graduation, please make the best decision for you and your family.

Family members, no more than 4 in a group, will be asked to sit six feet apart from other guests. Each graduate will receive 4 tickets. A ticket is required to attend the ceremony.

At the conclusion of the ceremony, everyone will be asked to immediately return to their vehicles.

James Clemens Graduation Ceremonies will be on May 26 at 2 p.m. and 6 p.m. Bob Jones Graduation Ceremonies will be on May 27 at 2 p.m. and 6 p.m. Rain dates are May 28 and May 29 at 2 p.m. and 6 p.m.

Graduates will be spaced on the football field in chairs, six feet apart. Each graduate will be required to wear a mask that school officials say will be provided for them. Temperature checks will be conducted for students and faculty.

Graduation will be live-streamed and a link will be shared closer to the time of graduation.

Handicap seating will be available.