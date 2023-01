MADISON, Ala. (WHNT) – Several agencies are responding to an accident involving a school bus in Madison on Thursday.

Thursday morning around 8:00 a.m., a bus heading to Liberty Middle School collided with a pickup truck near the intersection of Balch Road and Mill Road.

There were six students on board. According to HEMSI spokesperson Don Webster, there were no injuries.

Madison Police Department, Madison Fire and Rescue and HEMSI responded to the scene.