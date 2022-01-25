MADISON, Ala. (WHNT) – Construction on Journey Middle School is delayed due to “serious supply chain and labor issues related to COVID-19”.

News 19 reached out to Madison City Schools Superintendent Dr. Ed Nichols for more details on the delays. Dr. Nichols said the project is delayed by about eight weeks.

Dr. Nichols said they had hoped to have the project “dried in” by now, but there are delays related to a “shortage of insulation, decking materials, and the final roofing product.”

On Tuesday, there were workers actively working at the job site. However, the construction company is also working through labor issues due to COVID-19.

Journey Middle School was originally set to open in August of 2022, in time for the 2022-2023 school year. Dr. Nichols said if the construction isn’t finished by then, it’s possible students would need to start the year at one location and move into the new building when it is finished.

Dr. Nichols added, “I’ve learned throughout the years that kids are maybe better at transition than we adults are.”

He said he’ll be meeting with the construction company for another update on progress later this week. After that, the school board will work on more ideas for the start of the new school year.

Journey Middle School will be right next door to the Madison City Schools Central office on Celtic Drive in Madison. The school will be 170,000 square feet and house 1,200 students.