Madison city leaders approve plan to buy former Three Springs property

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

MADISON, Ala. - From a youth jail to a future gym and meeting space. On Monday evening, city leaders in Madison said 'yes' to a plan to convert the former Three Springs property to a community center.

Six months after taking some drastic action, the Three Springs property was back on the table in Madison.

With unanimous approval from the council, the city will now work out a deal to buy the former youth correctional center.

"It's being appraised right now. Of course, we can't pay over the appraised value," Madison City Council President Steve Smith said. "So, a lot of the decisions will be based on the appraisal."

Mayor Paul Finley recently announced the proposal to convert the Three Springs property during his state of the city address. The property has sat empty since last August when Madison city leaders revoked Sequel's business license, and the workers and teens who were housed there were transferred.

"We realized there was an opportunity to make a bad situation even better for our community," Smith said.

The plan calls for around six renovations. Ideas considered include new offices, meeting space, a computer lab, and much of the building would be home to the senior center, which is now on Hughes Road.

"More and more seniors are getting involved at the senior center, so we're just running out of space," Smith said.

Smith says they have an idea of what it'll cost to buy the privately-owned building. They expect to receive a dollar figure back from the appraisal next week.

City leaders say they're considering several ideas to pay for the renovation, including applying for grants, looking for donors to sell the naming rights, and selling the old public library.