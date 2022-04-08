MADISON, Ala. (WHNT) – The Madison City Farmers Market is back. The seasonal market is opening for the first time this spring on Saturday, April 8.

The market will be open every Saturday from 8 a.m.-noon through September. The Market is open rain or shine, with the exception of severe weather.

News 19 spoke with a chairperson for the market, Mary Stallings. Stallings said the market has been around for 16 years and has continued to grow each year.

She said this year people can expect to see between 35 and 40 vendors each week. She said the market offers fresh produce, locally raised meat, baked goods, and so much more.

Stallings said since there has been so much rain this spring, not all of the crops are ready for market, so the first few weeks may see fewer vendors. However, she said to expect to see more and more vendors each week.

She said over the years as a volunteer with the market, she’s noticed trends among customers. “There’s so much more interest now in local food,” she said. “A lot more interest in not just local, but naturally grown, organically grown,” she continued.

She said one of the advantages of shopping at a local farmers market is knowing where your food is coming from, and what went into growing it. She said, “Here you can ask the farmer what do you spray with, how do you grow this, you know, what processes do you use?”

There is no admission or parking fee at the market. It is located at 1088 Hughes Road in Madison – Trinity Baptist Church.

Stallings said a lot of vendors have moved from cash only to accepting credit cards. However, some still only accept cash transactions. She said it is a safe bet to bring both.

Stallings also said they are still accepting vendors. If you are a local farmer and are looking for a place to market, you can email the organizers at info@madisoncityfarmersmarket.com.