Madison City employee tests positive for COVID-19

MADISON, Ala. – A second City of Madison employee has tested positive for COVID-19. Mayor Paul Finley confirmed the update in a statement on Monday.

The employee works for the Engineering Department and was at work as recently as April 22. Mayor Finley says all coworkers known to have been in close contact with the employee will be notified.

In the spirit of transparency, balanced with an employee’s privacy, we have been informed of a positive COVID-19 test for an employee in the Engineering Department who worked up until April 22nd. We will communicate directly with the coworker(s) known to have been in close contact with the affected employee. Current health guidelines state that people who have not been in close contact are at low risk for infection. Please continue to practice social (physical) distancing and good personal hygiene care (wash hands with soap thoroughly and often, cover coughs and sneezes, sanitize frequently touched surfaces, consider wearing a face mask, stay home if sick, monitor your health for symptoms, and consult your health care provider, if necessary). Please stay safe and be mindful of the safety of your fellow employees. Mayor Paul Finley