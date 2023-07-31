MADISON, Ala (WHNT) — Madison City Schools (MCS) officially cut the ribbon Monday on the new Journey Middle School, just in time for the new school year.

MCS Superintendent Dr. Ed Nichols said the ribbon cutting is a big moment for the school system, and hundreds of students enrolled to start the new year there.

The opening of Journey Middle was originally planned for the Fall of 2022, but the school experience two separate delays.

The first delay saw construction stall due to “serious supply chain and labor issues related to COVID-19”. Nichols said at the time that this was due to shortages of several key materials needed to finish up the building.

While Nichols had initially said students might end the 2022-2023 school year in the new building, he delayed the opening until the 2023-2024 school year after surveying parents. He said that the survey overwhelmingly favored waiting until this school year.

The superintendent said that the new building is a $51 million investment for middle school students and boasts a 170,000 square-foot facility. Nichols has said previously that the school is meant to help MCS better prepare for the rapid growth of students it has seen over the last several years.

With that growth in mind, he also gave some advice for parents preparing for the first day of school – both for Journey and the rest of the system.

“Well my greatest advice for every parent in Madison City when we start back on Thursday is to be patient, and leave early, give yourself a little more time because there will be a lot more traffic on the streets of Madison than we’ve had,” Nichols said.