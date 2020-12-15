Madison City Council postpones vote to rezone

MADISON, Ala. – The Madison City Council decided to postpone the vote for two residential rezoning ordinances again.

Several Madison residents continue to speak against the rezoning at city council meetings saying the city’s roads and schools can’t handle the growth.

The discussion for two potential rezonings in the City of Madison started in October, and three months later still no decision has been made.

Council members say this is an important vote and with two council members not in the room due to COVID-19 concerns, the council wanted all people to be present for a vote.

So they postponed the vote on the two properties – the first located south of Oxford Subdivision and east of Dylan Road and the second located on the north side of Huntsville Brownsferry Road and east of Holladay Road.

Residents continue to argue that the city can’t handle additional families adding to traffic and overcrowded schools at this time.

Madison had a growth plan set in place in 2016, but some residents are asking the council to halt new developments until more research can be done.

The council is set to discuss the two rezoning ordinances again in a public hearing at their next meeting on December 28.