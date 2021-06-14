Madison city council approves new police chief contract

MADISON, Ala. — Madison City Council voted to confirm John Gandy as Police Chief at Monday’s city council meeting.

The contract for Madison’s new police chief is signed and sealed with a starting salary of $115,000.

Madison Mayor Paul Finley says Gaudy has integrity and experience, two things that led the city to choose him for the job.

Finley describes the new police chief John Gandy as having integrity and experience.

“He’s been in Virginia Beach, he’s had the opportunity for a long time to deal with a city growing probably at a pace faster than even ours in Madison,” says Mayor Finley.

Gandy has more than 30 years of experience in law enforcement with the Virginia Beach Police Department.

Finley says he believes Gandy will lead the Madison Police Department with transparency.

“Its one of the key criteria we had is transparency with our community. He also wants to use the citizens advisory committee to his advantage and be able to continue to push information out to our community and also hear from them,” says Finley.

Gandy was not in the room Monday night, but joined the meeting via Zoom to listen.

“In the end, all we want future police chief is respect safety and acceptance,” says Madison resident Pamelia Jackson.

Some citizens asked Gandy to value transparency and the release of body camera video as they reflected on the officer-involved shooting that killed a man outside Planet Fitness in 2019.

“All I want is transparency, you’ve been talking about that all this meeting with everybody.. Transparency.. Accountability.. Where is it?” says Dana Fletcher’s mom Deborah Fletcher.

Mayor Finley says public safety is the most critical thing to the city of Madison and the $115,000 salary is a competitive one.

Gandy’s official start date is July 14th. Finley says Gandy will be bringing his family to the area but first they will face the challenge of finding a home in a seller’s market.