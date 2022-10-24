MADISON, Ala. (WHNT) — Winter is fast approaching and one local church is doing what it can to ensure those in the community stay warm.

The Closet at Monrovia Church of Christ, located at 595 Nance Road in Madison, is gearing up for “Free Shopping Day,” an annual clothing giveaway event.

The giveaway is taking place this Saturday, October 29 from 10 a.m. to 12 p.m.

Bryan Bates, a deacon at the church, says this giveaway is great for families that may be facing financial stress due to job loss, illness, or other problems.

“We are called to serve. We’re here to serve. We want to be a blessing to our community, and we want to help in this way,” Bates stated.

The church is focused on providing warm clothing during this shopping day. They’ll also have shoes, backpacks, purses, and new underwear and socks.

Bates says identification and registration aren’t required for this event.