Madison church celebrates Easter with drive-in service

MADISON, Ala.-- Easter may look different this year for millions of people celebrating across the globe amid the COVID-19 pandemic, but members at Harvest Pointe Methodist Church in Madison believe Easter came just in time.

On Sunday, the Harvest Pointe congregation celebrated Easter with a sunrise drive-in service.

“We’re just making the best of what we’ve been given," said Pastor Marshall Daigre.

After nearly a month of not holding in-person services due to COVID-19 restrictions, Daigre said coming together, even from afar, was a refreshing change.

Church members stayed in their cars while Daigre preached a sermon. To say "amen," members honked their car horns.

“It was just so encouraging to be able to meet together even if it is in a very odd way," said worship leader Rachel Speakman.

Pastor Daigre said the sun breaking through the clouds in the middle of the service is a perfect representation of what faith can do in our lives during these challenging times.

"We’ve been in the shadow of this darkness for so long, I think we need the light of Easter more than ever," he said.

And the light didn’t stop shining there. Daigre was surprised to return to the church sanctuary for the 10 a.m. service and found photos of church members and their families sitting in chairs, right where members would normally sit when they attended service.

So whether it's sitting in your car, or making the effort to print a photo, people are showing up in unexpected ways this Easter, and churches are finding creative ways to bring people together.