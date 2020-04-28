Madison Chamber of Commerce hosting virtual dance challenge

Full length shot of a happy young family of three dancing together at home

MADISON, Ala. – Your family’s dance skills could win some money.

On Tuesday, April 28th, the Madison Chamber of Commerce is hosting a Virtual Food, Family, Fun Challenge.

For the challenge, your family must pick up dinner from one of the participating restaurants then create an after-dinner dance video and share it to your Facebook page.

You must tag the Madison Chamber of Commerce, the restaurant you picked, and use the hashtag #QuarantineChallenge.

Participating Restaurants –

Champy’s of Madison, Earth and Stone Wood Fired Pizza Madison, Shrimp Basket Madison, Tellini’s Italiano, Neon Lilly Eurasian American Restaurant, LawLers Barbecue, Bark & Barrel BBQ, Which Wich Superior Sandwiches, Ted’s Bar-B-Q Madison, Chick-fil-A Madison (AL), Rick’s BBQ, Metro Diner and Las Trojas Cantina.

The winning family will be announced Monday, May 4th at 2:00 PM on Facebook and receive a $50 Visa gift card.

Participating families have until Saturday, May 2nd at 6:30 PM to upload their videos.

