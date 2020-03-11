Madison Academy administrator wins Outstanding Educator award

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

MADISON, Ala. – A longtime teacher and administrator at Madison Academy has been honored by the National Christian School Association.

The NCSA presented Margie Smith with the Outstanding Educator award at its March 5 national conference in Washington, D.C.

Smith is retiring at the end of this school year, after 56 years of service.

"This honor is well deserved, and we are excited to present this prestigious national award to Margie," NCSA President Kelly Moore said in a news release. "Her work represents the kind of quality educators we have throughout NCSA, and she is well respected by all the students and staff at Madison Academy."