MADISON COUNTY, Ala. (WHNT) – A local Pizza Hut franchisee is hosting a job fair Tuesday, looking to fill positions at eight different locations across Madison County.

GPS Hospitality, which operates Burger King, Pizza Hut, and Popeye’s locations across 13 states, will be looking to fill full-time and part-time positions across its Madison County Pizza Hut locations. Open positions include managers, team members, and delivery drivers.

In addition to a competitive salary, training, flexible hours, and ample opportunities for growth, GPS offers a bonus plan that provides rewards and recognition throughout the company. During the first half of 2022, GPS awarded more than $1.3 million in merit-based bonuses to employees. In addition, full-time team members have received annual vacation bonuses since 2018, and have been able to enroll in a free program that allows them to receive up to 50% of their pay the day after they work rather than wait for payday.

Managers are eligible for performance-driven monetary bonuses, awards within GPS, and other benefits.

Locations hiring include:

4802 University Drive NW, Huntsville

11570 Memorial Parkway SW, Huntsville

2417 N Memorial Parkway, Huntsville

2246 Winchester Road NE, Unit #308, Huntsville

8830 Madison Blvd., Madison

7950 US-72 W, Madison

11818 US-231/431 North, Meridianville

6585 B US-431 S, Owens Cross Roads

From 9 a.m.-9 p.m. on Tuesday, August 23, hiring managers will be on-site at all locations to meet with potential applicants and conduct interviews; qualified applicants may be hired on the spot. For more information on the job fair, visit the GPS Hospitality website.