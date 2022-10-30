MADISON, Ala. (WHNT) – The nonprofit Mommy Love spent Saturday collecting much-needed items for moms and moms-to-be, including diapers, wipes, books, and toys.

Mommy Love Founder Leslie Cason said the organization focuses on helping moms with kids under the age of three. Cason said, after her own experiences with motherhood, she wanted to help others.

“I’m a military wife of a marine, and at that time my husband was away,” Cason said. “I was struggling, and even though we have the means to take care of our family, I thought if I’m struggling mentally and somewhat physically, what about moms who are really having issues financially?”

In the wake of the pandemic, Cason said some moms need a little extra support, and her organization helps cover the expensive cost of childcare items.

“The idea came about to see how we could support moms in the community,” Cason said. “I’m a mom, I was struggling, and I know others are too.”

Mommy Love is collecting many items including:

Diapers/Pull-ups

Baby wipes

Baby detergent

Diaper rash cream

Baby monitors

Thermometer

Diaper bags

Nose Frieda

Nursing covers

Baby carriers

Baby bottles

Sippy cups

Toddler plates and utensils

Toys

Books

Carson said Mommy Love will host more baby supply donation drives in the future. The nonprofit also accepts monetary donations. If you are in need of assistance, you can apply for a Comfort Kit here.